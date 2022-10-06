Heavy rains lash several parts of Telangana; water bodies overflow

Published: Updated On - 09:05 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the State on Thursday, leaving some low-lying areas under sheets of water and disrupting normal life. At many places, streams and rivulets were overflowing and obstructing traffic.

In Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Qutbullapur, Serilingampally, RC Puram, Kapra, Malkajgiri and other areas received moderate to heavy rainfall. In a few areas of Mahabubnagar and Vikarabad, rain water entered houses, forcing many residents to relocate to safer places.

Since Wednesday, incessant rains have been lashing Mahabubnagar town and as rains continued on Thursday, many houses in low lying areas like Ramaiah Bowli, BK Reddy Colony, Shiva Shakti Nagar were under sheets of water.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, who inspected the areas, urged the residents to relocate into rehabilitation centres set up at private function halls and other places. Apart from food, other essentials would be provided to the residents at the centres, he said.

A few unauthorized structures were constructed on nalas and this was obstructing the flow of water. After rains recede, an action plan would be prepared to widen the nalas and these works would be completed at the earliest, the Minister assured the residents.

At Nagaram village in Vikarabad, a couple had a close shave as the car in which they were travelling, was washed away by the heavy currents while crossing the Nagaram vagu (stream). According to reports, despite the heavy flow of water, the car driver drove the vehicle from Nagaram towards Dornala but lost control. The car got stuck to a tree and the couple managed to escape by taking shelter atop the tree for a few hours. Locals immediately alerted the police and revenue officials, who managed to rescue the couple and pull the car out of the stream.

Erstwhile districts of Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Khammam and a few others also recorded heavy rainfall. Normal life was affected, as the rains disrupted electricity supply and low lying areas were inundated.

Amangal in Rangareddy recorded the highest rainfall of 122.3 mm rainfall, followed by 117 mm at Chukkapur in the district. Similarly, Bollampalle in Nagarkurnool recorded 90.3 mm and Gundmal of Narayanpet received 87.3 mm rainfall.

IMD issues orange rains alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on Friday.

The department has issued a yellow alert of heavy rains likely to occur at Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on Saturday too.