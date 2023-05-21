International AIDS Candlelight Memorial organised in Hyderabad

Over 400 healthcare workers, people living with HIV/AIDS, and caregivers involved in treating HIV/AIDS participated in the candlelight walk

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:02 AM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: Members of Telangana State AIDS Control Society (TS SACS), voluntary organisations, and doctors participated in the International AIDS Candlelight Memorial organized worldwide to remember the lives lost to AIDS, held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Over 400 healthcare workers, people living with HIV/AIDS, and caregivers involved in treating HIV/AIDS participated in the candlelight walk with the theme ‘Spread Love and Solidarity to Build Stronger Communities’, between Osmania Medical College campus and TS SACS campus in Sultan Bazaar. Senior officials involved with HIV/AIDS programme including Additional Project Director, TS SACS Dr Muralidhar, and others participated.

