International drug racket busted, Nine held in Hyderabad

Cops seized 3.1 kg of ephedrine, 23 SIM cards, 12 fraudulently obtained Aadhaar cards and six mobile phones from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: Nine persons who were allegedly involved in an international drug racket were arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with the Begumpet police on Saturday.

The police seized 3.1 kg of ephedrine, 23 SIM cards, 12 fraudulently obtained Aadhaar cards and six mobile phones from them.

Acting on information that two Chennai-based persons Khadar Mohideen and Ibrahim Shah were supplying the contraband to Australia and New Zealand through courier services, the team laid a trap and caught them at Begumpet.

Khadar and Ibrahim were using details of Aadhaar cards obtained in pseudonyms, with the courier companies to send the drug parcels abroad. The courier companies were hand in glove in the racket and benefitting monetarily.

“The drug peddlers used the Hyderabad route to send the drug consignments to the foreign countries as a few courier companies were helping them. To avoid detection during transit, they were packing the consignment in bangle holders, photo frames, sarees and other apparels,” said DCP HNEW, Gummi Chakravarthy.

The police also arrested personnel from several courier companies in the case.