‘International regulatory convergence key for accessibility, affordability of medicines’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:31 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Hyderabad: About 100 regulators from more than 50 countries will share a common platform to discuss international regulatory convergence to promote accessibility and affordability of quality medicines. This convergence will save time and resources of the drug companies in going through the approval process separately in each market, said Ravi Uday Bhaskar, Director General, Pharmexcil.

The Ministry of Commerce and India’s national regulatory body for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and medical device Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation are hosting the eight edition of International Exhibition for Pharma and Healhcare (IPHEX) from Sept 21 to 24. It will be hosted at India Expo Centre in Noida.

This is the first time that healthcare regulators from several countries are coming together to discuss about the regulatory enablers for fast tracking approvals and regulatory preparedness for healthcare emergencies. The Drugs Controller General of India will lead the discussion along with State and Central regulators. This conclave will provide an opportunity to the Indian industry to interact with the international regulators, he said.

The three-day event will focus on India sourced generic drugs, global expectations, learnings from Covid, accessibility, affordability and equitable distribution of Covid vaccines and therapeutics, migrating to risk-based inspections and others.

Dr Chava Satyanarayana, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Laurus Labs Limited and IPHEX Chairman, said Indian pharma companies and vaccine makers demonstrated resilience during the Covid. It is contributing to the healthcare through the supply of quality, affordable generic medicines to nearly 200 countries and is now ‘Pharmacy of the World’. About 350 Indian exporters are exhibiting their products. About 700 overseas buyers are expected to visit the exhibition.

NOSCH Labs Director and Pharmexil Committee of Administration Member Dodda VVS Reddy was also present at the event.