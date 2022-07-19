Internet disapproves the lyrics of this song

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:58 AM, Tue - 19 July 22

Hyderabad: These days a movie’s make or break depends on the reviews and conversations it attracts on social media platforms. Right from the teaser to the actual release of the movie, the film-crazy audiences are constantly watching everything and tweeting and posting about it; be it good, bad, weird, or funny.

Recently, the much anticipated India’s first Astraverse Superhero film, Brahmastra drew some attention online. Directed by Wake Up Sid fame Ayaan Mukherjee, the film stars recently wed actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

A small bit of the song ‘Kesariya’ from the film was released a few weeks back and instantly became a hit with the masses. Some also called the song the couple’s pre-wedding shoot. Soon the demand for releasing the whole video was met by the makers of the film and the complete song was released.

What happened after will make you both wonder and laugh. A single phrase from the song, ‘love storiyaa’ was picked up and trolled badly. Memes were made and soon the whole internet picked it up. Netizens fiercely disapproved of the way a traditional twist was given to the English word ‘love story’ to merely rhyme with the chorus of the song, ‘kesariya’.

If you think it’s just the people on the internet trolling the song, companies like Zomato are also using this in their app notifications. The song was sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Brahmastra, the first in a three-part sci-fi film franchise, that is set to release on September 9 in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

‘Love storiyan’ part in Kesariya exit.

Viewers to Amitabh Bhattacharya: pic.twitter.com/4YqeLyav6S — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) July 17, 2022

Me to the lyricists of the song to remove the love storiya part:#Kesariya pic.twitter.com/qnT9RhMVDW — Baby Doctor (@PaedsLife) July 17, 2022

They’ll come into your life like kesariya part and leave you like love storiya. pic.twitter.com/qwdmIIWlBN — Kunj (@KunjBhavsar1) July 17, 2022

https://twitter.com/Suryasaharan/status/1548580563153403904

Amitabh Bhattacharya rhymed ‘love storiyan” with “kesariya tera ishq piya” , just like Javed Akhtar rhymed “San Francisco” with “dard-e-disco” — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) July 17, 2022