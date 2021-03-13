Internet services remain suspended for sixth day in Bhainsa

Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in the town to prevent any untoward incidents

Nirmal: As a preventive step to curb communal clashes, internet services remained suspended in Bhainsa town for the sixth day on Saturday. Internet services were stopped across the district since Friday night after communal clashes erupted between two groups in Bhainsa a week ago.

Already, the Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in the town to prevent any untoward incidents.

The internet services were stopped in the town from Monday onwards to control the spread of false messages, photographs and videos on social media platforms that could aggravate the situation. They were stalled throughout the district for about 36 hours.

Due to suspension of the services, digital payments, online transactions and internet-based banking services were stalled, causing inconvenience to customers. Students were unable to attend their online classes, while ATMs belonging to various banks also remained closed due security reasons.

Commercial establishments, roadside vendors and eateries remained shut down for the sixth day following the clashes. Streets of the town wore a deserted look. Several parts of the town and conflicts-affected areas were under the blanket of security. Picketing was posted at sensitive localities.

North Zone Inspector Y Nagi Reddy and Karimnagar DIG Kamalasan Reddy are camping in the town for regularly monitoring the situation.

