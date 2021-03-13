Minister Indrakaran Reddy assures all support to victims of Bhainsa clashes

He visited several parts of the town including Pahadi and Mahagaon villages where commercial establishments and vehicles were set on fire

Nirmal: Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that the State government would extend all support to the victims of the Bhainsa clashes. He stated that none would be spared if found involved in the communal clashes that erupted in Bhainsa town recently. He toured the affected localities on Saturday.

Indrakaran Reddy visited several parts of the town including Pahadi and Mahagaon villages where commercial establishments and vehicles were set on fire. He interacted with the victims of the communal clashes and parents of the girl and consoled them. He assured that all support would be extended to the victims. He cautioned that the culprits will not be spared under any circumstance.

Addressing the media, the Minister expressed concern over the plight of the civilians who were affected by the communal conflicts and arson. “I am deeply concerned to see the plight of the people whose lives are thrown out of the gear. Daily earners and small traders and roadside vendors and hawkers were severely hit by the conflicts that would hamper the town’s growth,” he remarked.

Stating that the serial conflicts would leave an adverse impact on surrounding parts of Bhainsa town, Indrakaran Reddy wanted everyone to take the responsibility of restoring peace and harmony. He underlined that all sections of the society must strive for preventing recurrence of similar incidents in the future. The Minister opined that certain political parties were trying to gain mileage out of the communal tensions in the town. He stated that everybody now knows the outfit which was the mastermind of the clashes.

He said that a few people were spreading that the TRS party was instigating conflicts. He cautioned that such allegations would not be tolerated.

Comprehensive probe

The Minister said that a comprehensive probe was being carried into the clashes and perpetrators would be exposed soon. He added that liberty was extended to the police department in investigating the conflicts and to put an end to the menace. He also condemned assaults on the jounalists who were covering the riots. Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy, Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui, In-Charge Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier and local public representatives were present.

