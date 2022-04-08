Introduce entrepreneurship at UG level: Cyient founder urges V-Cs

Published Date - 08:45 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

(L-R) UoH Vice Chancellor, Prof. BJ Rao, CyientFounder & Executive Chairman, Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, TSCHE Vice Chairman, Prof. V Venkata Ramana, JNTU-H Vice Chancellor, Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy and TSCHE Chairman, Prof. R Limbadri share a light moment during the event.

Hyderabad: Cyient Founder & Executive Chairman, and IIT-Hyderabad Board of Governors Chairman, Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy urged Vice Chancellors (VCs) of the universities to introduce a minor in entrepreneurship at all undergraduate levels. He wanted varsities to promote more entrepreneurship among students.

Addressing all India conference of VCs of universities offering engineering and technology programmes organized by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) and Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) here on Friday, Reddy said, “small companies have to be created in plenty in the nation. For that happen, we need to promote more entrepreneurship among students.”

Reddy, who headed a committee constituted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said the intake for the bachelor’s degrees which was at 14 lakh across the country during 2018-19 came down to 12 lakh after moratorium on new colleges during 2021-22.

Of the total capacity, only 7 lakh students enrolled and citing AICTE statistics, he said not more than 3.28 lakh of them were employed through campus placements.

University of Hyderabad Vice Chancellor, Prof. BJ Rao said apart from the Gross Enrollment Ratio, the universities should focus on imparting quality education and ignite the young minds to question the fundamentals in learning.

Apart from TSCHE Chairman, Prof. R Limbadri and Vice Chairman, Prof. V Venkata Ramana, the other speakers included JNTU-H Vice Chancellor, Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy.

