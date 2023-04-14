Hyderabad: KTR to inaugurate leachate treatment plant at Jawahar Nagar on April 15

A 2,000 KLD capacity leachate treatment plant will be inaugurated by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: Registering yet another milestone in the efforts to address the decades-old issues associated with Jawahar Nagar dump yard, a 2,000 KLD capacity leachate treatment plant will be inaugurated by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to solve the issues related to the leachate generated from the legacy dumpsite at Jawahar Nagar, has set up the treatment plant with over Rs 250 crore. The work was entrusted to Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. (now Re Sustainability Limited).

Residents of Jawahar Nagar and its vicinities have been facing problems that from decades of unscientific dumping of waste at the yard. According to the officials, their grievances are will get resolved with this 2,000 KLD capacity leachate treatment plant.

When the capping works of the Jawahar Nagar dump yard were nearing completion in 2020, the Telangana government instructed the GHMC to take up the treatment and disposal of legacy leachate.

As a part of this exercise, the leachate was accumulated in the Malkaram tank and artificial ponds were

created and partial treatment was taken up.

These ponds are located adjacent to the Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management (IMSWM) plant at Jawahar Nagar and the leachate treatment will be taken up along with the restoration and stabilization of the ponds and the Malkaram tank.

“The entire treatment and disposal of legacy leachate from Malkaram tank and other artificial ponds will be done as per Solid Waste Management Rules 2016,” said a GHMC official. The estimated quantity of the legacy leachate is 8,49,780.88 Kilolitre (KL) and by April 12, a cumulative 1,64,373.60 KL legacy leachate has been treated.

Presently, the 2,000 KLD capacity leachate treatment plant is fully operational and slated for inauguration tomorrow. Earlier, only 1,000 KLD capacity plant was functional.

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and others will participate in the inaugural function.