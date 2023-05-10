Invest in Telangana: KTR leads delegation to UK

Minister KT Rama Rao will meet with industrial leaders and business associations to highlight Telangana's investment-friendly environment

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday embarked on a tour of the United Kingdom to attract investments to the State.

During the three-day tour, the Minister will meet with industrial leaders and business associations to highlight Telangana‘s investment-friendly environment and the State’s impressive progress across various industry sectors.

He will also participate and speak at the ‘Ideas for India conference -2023’. The second edition of the ‘Ideas for India’ conference will bring together business, industry and policy leaders from the UK, Europe and India to discuss the next wave of India’s growth as an economy and a nation, according to officials.

The Minister, who landed at the Heathrow Airport, London, was given a warm reception by the NRI community there.

