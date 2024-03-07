| Investment In Care Economy To Generate 300 Million Jobs By 2035 Say Experts

The BSE on Thursday held its Ring the Bell for Gender Equality event at which experts called for investment in the care economy to support women's economic participation, a release said.

By PTI Published Date - 7 March 2024, 11:01 PM

Mumbai: Investment in the care economy is poised to generate nearly 300 million jobs by 2035 with a substantial number benefiting women, according to a UN Women India official.

In an event here, Susan Ferguson, the Country Representative of UN Women India, said, “Supporting the care economy not only reduces and redistributes the care responsibilities shouldered by women but also opens avenues for their economic participation and success.

Care economy recognises the importance of care work, empowerment and autonomy of women to the functioning of the economies, wellbeing of societies and life sustainability, according to United Nations Economist Network