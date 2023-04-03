Monday, Apr 3, 2023
IPL 2023: CSK vs LSG Live updates

Sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2023 is underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 07:16 PM, Mon - 3 April 23
The Sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2023 is underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Catch here all the latest updates from the game.

 

  • 03 Apr 2023 07:42 PM (IST)

    CSK vs LSG Live: Decent start

    The match has finally started and a decent start for both sides. While the CSK openers looked quite solid, Mayers conceded just six runs for LSG.

    CSK 6/0 after 1 over

  • 03 Apr 2023 07:19 PM (IST)

    CSK vs LSG Live: KL Rahul opts to field

    Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and opted to field against Chennai Super Kings

  • 03 Apr 2023 07:18 PM (IST)

    CSK vs LSG Live: Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI

    KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w),Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan

  • 03 Apr 2023 07:18 PM (IST)

    CSK vs LSG Live: Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

    Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar

