IPL 2023: CSK vs LSG Live updates

The Sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2023 is underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.
The match has finally started and a decent start for both sides. While the CSK openers looked quite solid, Mayers conceded just six runs for LSG.
CSK 6/0 after 1 over
Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and opted to field against Chennai Super Kings
KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w),Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar