IPL 2023: DC vs RCB Live Updates

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore from Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the match.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis has won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals
Both the sides have played 29 matches against each other so far, Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 18 and Delhi Capitals have won 10 of them.
Delhi Capitals star South African bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the team's Saturday clash