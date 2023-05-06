live now

IPL 2023: DC vs RCB Live Updates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore from Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the match.

DC vs RCB Live: Here are the playing XIs - Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed DC vs RCB Live: RCB opt to bat first! Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis has won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals DC vs RCB Live: Head-to-head Both the sides have played 29 matches against each other so far, Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 18 and Delhi Capitals have won 10 of them. DC vs RCB Live: Anrich Nortje ruled out Delhi Capitals star South African bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the team's Saturday clash