IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by a comfortable margin of 55 runs

MI never looked in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to 152 for nine

By PTI Updated On - 12:07 AM, Wed - 26 April 23

Ahmedabad: GTs bowler Rashid Khan with team captain Hardik Pandya celebrate the dismissal of MIs Ishan Kishan during the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titan and Mumbai Indians, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Photo: IANS)

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by a comfortable margin of 55 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Shubman Gill continued his fine form and smashed a 34-ball 56 to guide Gujarat Titans to an imposing 207 for six after being sent into bat.

David Miller made 46 off 22 balls while Abhinav Manohar hit a brisk 21-ball 42 as Gujarat Titans added 70 runs in the last four overs to go past the 200-run mark.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 2 for 34.

While chasing, MI never looked in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to 152 for nine.

Left-arm Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers for GT.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 207 for 6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 56, David Miller 46, Abhinav Manohar 42; Piyush Chawla 2/34).

Mumbai Indians: 152 for 9 in 20 overs (Tim David 40, Cameron Green 33; Noor Ahmad 3/34).