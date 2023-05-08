live now

IPL 2023: KKR vs PBKS Live updates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings from Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the match.

KKR vs PBKS Live: PBKS in trouble Punjab Kings have lost three wickets in a quick succession. PBKS 70/3 (8 overs) KKR vs PBKS Live: PBKS go past 50 Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone keep the momentum towards Punjab Kings KKR vs PBKS Live: First breakthrough Harshit Rana has provided Kolkata Knight Riders with their first breakthrough as he dismissed Prabhsimran Singh for 12 PBKS 21/1 (2 overs) KKR vs PBKS Live: We are underway Action begins with Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh opening for PBKS KKR vs PBKS Live: PBKS Playing XI Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. KKR vs PBKS Live: KKR's Playing XI Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy KKR vs PBKS Live: PBKS win toss, opt to bat Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders KKR vs PBKS Live: Do-or-die match for KKR With KKR staring at another round robin exit with only four wins in 10 games, there is no room for error in next four games