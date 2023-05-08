IPL 2023: KKR vs PBKS Live updates

Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the match
Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings from Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Punjab Kings have lost three wickets in a quick succession.
PBKS 70/3 (8 overs)
Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone keep the momentum towards Punjab Kings
Harshit Rana has provided Kolkata Knight Riders with their first breakthrough as he dismissed Prabhsimran Singh for 12
PBKS 21/1 (2 overs)
Action begins with Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh opening for PBKS
Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy
Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders
With KKR staring at another round robin exit with only four wins in 10 games, there is no room for error in next four games