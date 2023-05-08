Monday, May 8, 2023
IPL 2023: KKR vs PBKS Live updates

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:39 PM, Mon - 8 May 23
Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings from Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the match.

 

  • 08 May 2023 08:25 PM (IST)

    KKR vs PBKS Live: PBKS in trouble

    Punjab Kings have lost three wickets in a quick succession.

    PBKS 70/3 (8 overs)

  • 08 May 2023 08:24 PM (IST)

    KKR vs PBKS Live: PBKS go past 50

    Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone keep the momentum towards Punjab Kings

  • 08 May 2023 07:44 PM (IST)

    KKR vs PBKS Live: First breakthrough

    Harshit Rana has provided Kolkata Knight Riders with their first breakthrough as he dismissed Prabhsimran Singh for 12

    PBKS 21/1 (2 overs)

  • 08 May 2023 07:43 PM (IST)

    KKR vs PBKS Live: We are underway

    Action begins with Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh opening for PBKS

  • 08 May 2023 07:42 PM (IST)

    KKR vs PBKS Live: PBKS Playing XI

    Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

  • 08 May 2023 07:42 PM (IST)

    KKR vs PBKS Live: KKR's Playing XI

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy

  • 08 May 2023 07:42 PM (IST)

    KKR vs PBKS Live: PBKS win toss, opt to bat

    Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 08 May 2023 07:41 PM (IST)

    KKR vs PBKS Live: Do-or-die match for KKR

    With KKR staring at another round robin exit with only four wins in 10 games, there is no room for error in next four games

