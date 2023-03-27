IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore induct AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle into Hall Of Fame

The RCB management has retired the jerseys of AB de Villiers (17) and Chris Gayle (333) and inducted them into RCB Hall of Fame

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 07:15 AM, Mon - 27 March 23

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf Du Plesis unveils the team jersey, at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: It was a treat for die-hard Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans who thronged the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to see their favourite players in action after a gap of three years as the team began their preparations for the new season with first official practice session, on Sunday.

The IPL returns to home and away matches format for the first time in three years after Covid-induced break. The RCB fans were given an opportunity to see the full team practice on Sunday afternoon.

The stadium was packed and the atmosphere was electric with live music concert by Sonu Nigam and Jason Derulo. Former captain Virat Kohli and Australian hard-hitting batter Glenn Maxwell sent some deliveries into the crowd during the practice session, that met with huge cheers.

Meanwhile, the management has retired the jerseys of AB de Villiers (17) and Chris Gayle (333) and inducted them into RCB Hall of Fame. These two swashbuckling players were integral part of the RCB and have a huge impact along with former captain Virat Kohli on their fan base.

“A big thanks to RCB for inducting me into the Hall Of Fame. I have so many fun memories of playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium for the RCB. It feels like homecoming for me and it was a delight for me to reconnect with the team, the players and above all the fans. The RCB, RCB chant will always stay with me,” said Chris Gayle.

The South African stylist batter AB de Villiers was moved by the gesture. “It is a massively touching gesture by RCB to induct me into the Hall Of Fame and it has a very special place in my heart. I have missed the atmosphere at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and it was enthralling for me to relieve all those experiences once more during the RCB Unbox,” he said.

The stadium was packed to the rafters with live music beats by Sonu Nigam and Jason Derulo followed by the arrival of Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, ABD and Chris Gayle were greeted with thundering cheers and the iconic chant — RCB, RCB. Rajesh Menon, the Head and Vice President of RCB said they are going a step ahead in involving the fans, the 12th man, on more personal note.

“As RCB is returning to their home turf after a gap of 3 years, we want to make it memorable in more ways than one. RCB aspires to give its fans a purpose and meaning with Go Green initiative to utilise the connect and community of fans to be part of a larger movement that benefits society at large.” He further revealed that they would adopt lakes in Bengaluru and revive them.