IPL 2023 Special Performances | Rinku Singh | MS Dhoni | Ajinkya Rahane

Let's talk about the best performances in the IPL so far in the first quarter in this video.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: Quarter part of IPL 2023 was completed so far with all the teams playing at least 4 games each. So Telangana Today brings you the review for IPL 2023. Let’s talk about the best performances in the IPL so far in the first quarter in this video.