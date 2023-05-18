IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB preview: Sunriser play for pride in last home game

Sunrisers Hyderabad look to finish their campaign at the home ground on a winning note

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 06:00 AM, Thu - 18 May 23

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who lost five of their six games at the home ground, look to end their campaign in Hyderabad with a victory when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. — Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad, who endued another poor season to be crashed out of playoffs race, look to finish their campaign at the home ground on a winning note when they host Royal Challengers Bangalore who are desperate for a win to stay in playoffs reckoning, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

This is the third straight yet that the 2016 champions failed to qualify for the playoffs. Their faint hopes of qualification vanished when they suffered a loss in their previous match against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Monday. They are currently at the bottom of the points table with just eight points to their name.

Sunrisers lost five of their six matches at the home ground so far in the season. It turned out to be a disappointment for home fans who turned out for the matches in numbers. They will look to give the crowd something to cheer in their home match. However, they face an uphill task against Faf du Plessis’ side. Despite having talented names, Sunrisers batting has been their biggest disappointment in the season.

Last year performers Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi, who scored over 400 runs in the previous season, failed to perform to their potential while internationals Aiden Markram, big buy Harry Brook and Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal didn’t do justice to their potential. South African wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen is the only batter who put his best foot forward. He is the leading run-scorer for the team with 326 runs in 10 games.

The management failed to figure out the best playing combination as they have tried five opening partnerships so far before settling down with Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma. Giving Glenn Phillips only three chances also baffled many.

On the bowling front, Sunrisers’ veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is leading the pack with 14 wickets. He has also picked up a five-wicket haul in their previous match. T Natarajan and Marco Jansen are bowling well in patches but conceding runs as their high economy is a big worry. Spinner Mayank Markande picked up 12 wickets but he leaked runs in the previous game.

Royal Challengers, who are placed fifth in the points table with 12 points, have their task cut out. A win here will push them to 14 points and will keep them in the hunt while a loss can dim their chances. With Orange Cap holder Faf du Plessis (631 runs), Virat Kohli (438) and Glenn Maxwell (384) in fine form, their batting order poses a bigger challenge to SRH bowlers. However, the middle and lower order fail to inspire much confidence which has been their Achilles heel.

On the bowling front, the unit led by Mohammed Siraj (), will be brimming with confidence after recording a 112-run victory over last year finallists Rajasthan Royals. Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Michael Bracewell, Karn Sharma combined well to dismiss the Royals for a paltry 59 and they look to continue their good work and keep their side in contention for playoffs.