IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live updates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians from Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH vs MI, Live: MI's Playing XI Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff SRH vs MI, Live: SRH's Playing XI Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan SRH vs MI, Live: SRH win toss, opt to bowl Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 match. SRH vs MI, Live: Both teams eye third win Both MI and SRH are coming into Tuesday's match after successive wins. They had started the tournament with identical back-to-back losses.