IRCTC launches economy meals for passengers in general coaches

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 09:00 PM

Hyderabad: To provide quality, affordable and hygienic meals to passengers, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched two-types of economy meals at affordable cost for passengers, particularly those travelling in general coaches during summer.

The SCR economy meals are available at 12 stations including Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Renigunta, Guntakal, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Vikarabad, Pakala, Dhone, Nandyal, Purna and Aurangabad railway stations.

The first kind of meal is ‘Economy Meal’, which is priced at Rs 20 while the second one is Snack Meal, which is available at a cost of Rs 50. To ensure easy access, these meals and water are made available at counters conveniently located near general second class (GS) coaches on platforms.

Arun Kumar Jain, GM, SCR said that provision of Economy meals will be mainly useful to the general passengers.