Irfan Pathan turns 38, wishes pour in for former all-rounder on his birthday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:54 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has turned a year older and is celebrating his 38th birthday today. He was born on October 27, 1984, in Vadodara.

With a career spanning 173 international matches, 2821 runs, and 301 wickets, Irfan Pathan had a successful cricket career. He became the second Indian player to take a Test hat-trick at the international level. The left-arm bowler scalped the wickets of Salman Butt, Younis Khan, and Mohammad Yousuf in the very first over of the match against Pakistan to achieve the rare feat.

Irfan was instrumental in helping India win the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 as he claimed 10 wickets in the mega event at an average of 14.90.

In the final match of the 2007 T20 World Cup against Pakistan, he took 3 wickets and conceded only 16 runs in his quota of 4 overs, and was also adjudged ‘player of the match for his brilliant performance with the ball.

He represented Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rising Pune Supergiant teams in the IPL.

The 38-year-old also appeared in a Tamil movie titled ‘Cobra’. In addition to Irfan Pathan, the movie also stars Chiyaan Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.

On the occasion of his birthday, cricket enthusiasts and his fans started trending #IrfanPathan on Twitter. Several cricket celebrities also took to their social media handles to wish the former cricketer.

Happy Birthday to one of the kindest and amazing friend @IrfanPathan. Bhai have played with you since 2002, and there so many memories that I will cherish forever, wishing you success and happiness always. Much love to you & your family Pathan Saab! ❤️ See you soon! pic.twitter.com/7WlIvL38Sh — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 27, 2022

Happiest Birthday To You Brother 🥳😍 @IrfanPathan May God Bless You With Good Health And Happiness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ac8wHj4nfv — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 27, 2022

Happy birthday to a dear friend who always has a smile on his face. May you continue to have the same smile and spread happiness with everyone.

Have a good one @IrfanPathan. pic.twitter.com/Ym5DY7HI9v — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2022

Many happy returns of the day my sultan of swing @IrfanPathan! Keep slaying, keep inspiring brother ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UZPiSpwlua — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 27, 2022

A very happy birthday darling @IrfanPathan wishing you only love happiness and success always. Love you lots ♥️♥️🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/XxyECHUXM6 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) October 27, 2022

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Irfan bhai 🎂

God bless you @IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/fyO44MW0rT — Dhawal Kulkarni (@dhawal_kulkarni) October 27, 2022

Happy birthday @IrfanPathan 🤗 Have a joyful and successful year ahead. Keep shining! pic.twitter.com/J0PXhdHXvB — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 27, 2022