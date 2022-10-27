Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Irfan Pathan turns 38, wishes pour in for former all-rounder on his birthday 

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 03:54 PM, Thu - 27 October 22
Mumbai: Indian cricket player Irfan Pathan during the launch of Indian cricket player Yuvraj Singhs clothing brand YWC designed by fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil, in Mumbai, on Sep 3, 2016. The royalties from the sale will support YouWeCan, a NGO for empowerment of cancer patients and survivors. (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has turned a year older and is celebrating his 38th birthday today. He was born on October 27, 1984, in Vadodara.

With a career spanning 173 international matches, 2821 runs, and 301 wickets, Irfan Pathan had a successful cricket career. He became the second Indian player to take a Test hat-trick at the international level. The left-arm bowler scalped the wickets of Salman Butt, Younis Khan, and Mohammad Yousuf in the very first over of the match against Pakistan to achieve the rare feat.

Watch it here:

Irfan was instrumental in helping India win the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 as he claimed 10 wickets in the mega event at an average of 14.90.

In the final match of the 2007 T20 World Cup against Pakistan, he took 3 wickets and conceded only 16 runs in his quota of 4 overs, and was also adjudged ‘player of the match for his brilliant performance with the ball.

He represented Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rising Pune Supergiant teams in the IPL.

The 38-year-old also appeared in a Tamil movie titled ‘Cobra’. In addition to Irfan Pathan, the movie also stars Chiyaan Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.

On the occasion of his birthday, cricket enthusiasts and his fans started trending #IrfanPathan on Twitter. Several cricket celebrities also took to their social media handles to wish the former cricketer.

Here are some posts:

