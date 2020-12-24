ISL: Angulo nets winner for Goa

Stephen Eze (33’) had put Jamshedpur ahead in the first half but Angulo’s brilliant brace (64’, 90+4’) helped Goa claim all three points and end JFC’s six-match unbeaten run

Published: 12:45 am

Vasco: Igor Angulo scored a stoppage-time winner to help FC Goa script a thrilling 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League at Tilak Maidan on Wednesday.

Stephen Eze (33’) had put Jamshedpur ahead in the first half but Angulo’s brilliant brace (64’, 90+4’) helped Goa claim all three points and end JFC’s six-match unbeaten run. Both sides showed attacking intent from the word go but had just a single shot on target in the first half as they failed to create clear-cut opportunities.

Brandon Fernandes had a chance to put his side ahead in the game early on when he was set up by Jorge Ortiz on the left. The midfielder got the ball at the edge of the box and curled at the far post, but only to see his attempt miss the top corner.

Jamshedpur broke the deadlock at the half-hour mark and the goal came from a set-piece. Aitor Monroy put in a long ball at the far post and Eze managed to beat Mohammad Nawaz with an outstretched right foot. The Goa custodian should have done better.