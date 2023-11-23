ISL: Facing Kerala Blasters will be tough but we are ready, says Hyderabad FC Coach

Hyderabad FC are back in action after the international break, as they next face highflying Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League match on November 25

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 06:35 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC are back in action after the international break, as they next face highflying Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League match at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi on November 25.

It is a battle between two teams with contrasting fortunes so far in the league. While the Nizams are winless so far languishing in the 11th place with three points from six games, the Blasters are in the second position with 13 points from six matches.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s side are unbeaten at home so far, recording three wins and a draw in front of their massive home crowd. Speaking ahead of the game, HFC head coach Thangboi Singto praised Blaster’s home crowd and expects tough challenge in the away game. “Kerala Blasters’ overall atmosphere at their stadium is the greatest in the country, my players especially the new players will love to play and perform in such intriguing environment.”

“Facing KBFC will be tough but my team is ready for the challenge.” he added. In terms of records, both Hyderabad and Kerala are evenly matched. However, HFC do have an upper hand with five wins compared to Blasters’ four. And the meeting between the two sides will also bring back memories of the 2021-22 season’s final, where Hyderabad beat Kerala on penalties to lift the trophy.

But this time, it is a different challenge for the former champions, who are enduring a difficult season particularly in terms of goal scoring and are eager for the first win of the season. “We haven’t been clinical upfront, but we have the quality – we need to score one or two goals and stay defensively strong to get the first three points of the season in the next game,” the 49-year-old said.