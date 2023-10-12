Israel-Hamas War Update: Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Air Strikes Against Hamas

In response to the recent multi-pronged terror attacks, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have intensified their air campaign against Hamas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:49 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: In response to the recent multi-pronged terror attacks, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have intensified their air campaign against Hamas. On Wednesday, the IDF reported striking more than 200 Hamas targets in the Al-Furkan neighbourhood of the besieged Gaza Strip. Additionally, Israeli fighter jets targeted the residence of Mohammed Deif’s father, the head of Hamas’s military wing and a key figure behind the terror attacks.

Watch: