Teacher associations condemn school education department’s negligence on TET clarification

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: Several teacher associations on Saturday condemned negligence of the School Education department over clarifying whether the Teacher Eligibility Test was necessary for promotions for in-service government teachers.

The teachers claimed that despite receiving clarification from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) over the promotions, the department did not disclose information to teachers.

According to teachers, the NCTE wrote to department stating that TET was not required for teachers seeking promotion to principal position, which was within the same level. It was required if teachers seek promotion from one level to another level.

The teachers said the same clarification was mentioned to delegation comprising MLC Narsireddy, USPC and JACTO representatives, who met the NCTE member secretary in New Delhi on Friday.

In a statement on Saturday, the Upadhaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC) and Joint Action Committee of Teacher Organisations (JACTO) demanded the State government to initiate action against the School Education Commissioner, who did not disclose clarification from the NCTE and made teachers apply for the TET.