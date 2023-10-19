Israel’s defense minister promises ground invasion of Gaza, tells troops to be ready

By AP Published Date - 11:52 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Khan Younis: Israel‘s defense minister told ground troops to be ready to enter the Gaza Strip, though he didn’t say when the invasion will start.

In a meeting with Israeli infantry soldiers on the Gaza border on Thursday, Yoav Gallant urged the forces to “get organised, be ready” for an order to move in.

“Whoever sees Gaza from afar now, will see it from the inside,” he said. “I promise you.” Israel has massed tens of thousands of troops along the border following a bloody October 7 cross-border massacre by Hamas militants.

