IT conducts raids on Energy Minister’s PA’s residence in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Nalgonda: Income Tax officials on Monday conducted raids on the residence of Prabhakar Reddy, Personal Assistant to Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy.

A 30-member team of officials headed by the Deputy Director of IT conducted the raid on Prabhakar Reddy’s residence at Tirumala Nagar in Nalgonda town.

The IT officials reached the place accompanied by Central police personnel, according to reports. The local police was not allowed on the premises, with the raids going on late into the night.