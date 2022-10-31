TRS’ win in Munugode bypolls is inevitable: Minister Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:04 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The victory of the TRS in Munugode byelections has become certain and sensing this, the BJP is trying to misuse constitutional institutions to influence the results, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said here on Monday.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan after the 48 hour-ban imposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Minister said though he was stopped from campaigning for a few hours, none could stop the victory of TRS in Munugode.

“Throughout the poll campaign, the BJP tried to spread hatred and hurled the choicest of abuses at the TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. But nowhere did party spell out its contribution for development of Munugode constituency nor make any promises beneficial to the voters in future,” he pointed out.

Jagadish Reddy challenged the BJP leaders to answer the questions raised by the Chief Minister on the Centre’s contribution to the State’s development. He demanded to know why none of the BJP leaders could give any concrete assurance on settling the State’s share in Krishna River water. He stated that only Chandrashekhar Rao was the true well-wisher of people of Telangana including Munugode constituency.

The Minister ridiculed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and advised him to first set his party’s internal issues. He stated that the Congress lacks proper leadership at both the national and State level, but the party leaders were trying to criticise the TRS.