IT Hub, a boon for local youth: Niranjan Reddy

Hitherto the IT industry was concentrated in Hyderabad alone. But Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister K T Rama Rao wanted to create job opportunities in the IT industry in tier-II cities as well, Niranjan Reddy said.

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Khammam: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy visited the newly inaugurated IT Hub here on Sunday and said it would be a boon to the local youth.

Speaking to the media here, he said the State government was spreading the information technology industry to the districts to offer jobs to local unemployed youth. IT hubs have already been set up at many district headquarters.

Hitherto the IT industry was concentrated in Hyderabad alone. But Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister K T Rama Rao wanted to create job opportunities in the IT industry in tier-II cities as well, Niranjan Reddy noted.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who accompanied the Agriculture Minister informed the latter that as many as 19 IT firms have set up their centres at Khammam IT hub. In the first phase recruitment drive around 400 graduates were given jobs.

Ajay Kumar felicitated Niranjan Reddy on the occasion. DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, Collector RV Karnan, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .