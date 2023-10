| It Raids In Karnataka Telangana And Andhra Pradesh Rs 102 Crore Seized

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: The Income Tax Department conducted raids on government contractors and real estate developers in Karnataka and other states, resulting in significant seizures. The searches, initiated on October 12, covered 55 premises in Bengaluru, neighbouring Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi.

