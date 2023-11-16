IT raids on rice millers’ houses at Miryalaguda, Nalgonda

Published Date - 05:58 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Nalgonda: Income Tax officials on Thursday conducted raids on houses of rice mill owners at Miryalaguda and Nalgonda.

The I-T teams, which arrived from Hyderabad, reportedly raided the houses of Ranga Sridhar, Ranga Ranjit and Bandaru Kushalaiah in Miryalaguda town. The raids started at 6 am and were still on even late in the afternoon. Raids were also conducted on Vajra rice mill at Haliya.

Though there were reports that the I-T officials were conducting searches in the houses of relatives of Miryalaguda BRS MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao at Shakapuram, his native place, Bhaskar Rao denied the same. In Nalgonda town, raids were conducted on the house of Kandukuri Mahender and his rice mill.

The I-T raids were reportedly taken up to check whether rice millers evaded GST.