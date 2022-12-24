It was Charles Sobhraj’s misfortune that I was there: Hyderabadi journalist Joseph Nathan

An article written by Nathan in ‘The Himalayan Times’ in 2003 would end up helping the Nepal police in arresting Charles, also known as ‘the bikini killer’ and the ‘Serpent’.

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 02:16 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: Who would have guessed that a Hyderabad-based journalist would play a key role in the capture of notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj?

Joseph Nathan, a scribe from Marredpally was working at a well-known newspaper in the city. It was in 2001 that he moved to Nepal along with some other Indian Journalists to start a newspaper in Kathmandu. An article written by Nathan in ‘The Himalayan Times’ in 2003 would end up helping the Nepal police in arresting Charles, also known as ‘the bikini killer’ and the ‘Serpent’.

Speaking exclusively to ‘Telangana Today’, Nathan shared, “When we moved to Nepal, it was the time of the Civil War. So, we would live in hotels, and restaurants would shut down by 7 pm those days in Kathmandu and the security forces would set up barricades inside the city. One of my friends in Nepal would operate a few casinos there; it was he who suggested I dine at his place as they were open round the clock. It was Charles’ second or third day of gambling at the casino when I noticed him. It was by chance – it was Charles’ misfortune that I happened to be there!”

According to Nathan, the French serial killer was playing baccarat (a card game) and appeared to be entirely innocent. Charles Sobhraj was known to prey on Western tourists travelling on the hippie trail of South Asia during the 1970s. He is thought to have killed at least 20 tourists throughout South and Southeast Asia, including 14 in Thailand.

He was incarcerated in India from 1976 to 1997 after being found guilty. After being set free, he retired and gained popularity in Paris. But, he was still wanted in Nepal for the murder of two women.

And although he wasn’t wearing his signature beret, Nathan didn’t find it difficult in recognizing him. “When I chose to break the story, there was zero fear involved. Actually, it felt extremely good. He was preying on young girls – he had to be caught and it was the right thing to do,” said Nathan, editorial adviser at ‘The Himalayan Times’ and one of its founders.

A 14-day-long investigation led to the arrest of ‘the Serpent’, who was then sent back to his ‘hole’. This time, he was sentenced to life in prison. “It feels nice that even after all these years, people call me about the investigation and story,” shared Nathan.

The Supreme Court of Nepal authorised his release from prison on December 21, 2022, after he had completed 19 of the 20-year term owing to his senior age. “It was long overdue – his prison time was almost complete and he’s very old. Nepal frees prisoners who have completed 75% of their jail term if they have shown good character,” shared Nathan.