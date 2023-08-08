Italian couple adopts 10-year-old boy from Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:26 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Italian couple along with adopted boy at Collector chamber.

Karimnagar: An Italian couple adopted a 10-year-old orphan boy, who was an inmate of the Karimnagar town-based Sishu Gruha (Specialised Adoption Agency) on Tuesday.

The childless couple from Italy had applied for legalized adoption of the child online through the district Women Development and Child Welfare wing’s website and completed the legal adoption process. Officials entrusted the orphan boy to the care of the couple in the presence of Collector Dr B Gopi on Tuesday. A certified copy of the adoption order was also issued to them, sources said. The Collector instructed district officials to closely monitor the wellbeing of the child by frequently talking to the Italian authorities.

The Italian government agency was also informed to send reports about the child’s well-being every three months to the district authorities. District welfare officer Sandhya Rani and Child protection committee members were present.

