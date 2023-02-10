ITDA job mela on February 16 at Bhadrachalam

ITDA Bhadrachalam will organise a job mela on February 16 to provide employment opportunities to unemployed tribal youth

Published Date - 05:39 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Kothagudem: ITDA Bhadrachalam will organise a job mela on February 16 to provide employment opportunities to unemployed tribal youth of Khammam and Kothagudem districts, informed the ITDA project officer Gautham Potru.

Those who have completed 10th class, intermediate, degree, B Pharmacy, ITI, diploma and B. Tech and aged between 18 years to 30 years can attend the job mela along with educational certificates, Aadhaar card and caste certificate, the PO said.

Interviews will be held at the Youth Training Centre at ITDA Bhadrachalam premises at 9 am. For complete information youth can contact the mobile number: 8143840906, he added.