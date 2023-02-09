Mana Ooru Mana Badi: Govt schools set to become model schools in Khammam

As many as 426 government schools in Khammam and 368 schools in Kothagudem district are being renovated

By James Edwin Published Date - 07:31 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar inspects dual desks at a government school in Khammam recently

Khammam: Government schools in erstwhile Khammam are becoming model schools with the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme, the State government’s flagship initiative for comprehensive development and strengthening infrastructure in schools across the State.

As many as 426 government schools in Khammam and 368 schools in Kothagudem district are being renovated with a focus on 12 components such as toilets with running water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, painting, kitchen sheds, new classrooms and others.

According to Khammam district Collector VP Gautham, an amount of Rs 135 crore was being spent to develop infrastructure in selected schools with highest enrollment of students. Works in around 62 schools were completed and were ready for inauguration.

In Kothagudem district, an amount of Rs 61 crore was being spent to develop the schools. Civil works in 46 schools were completed and they were being provided dual desks while painting was being done. Twenty-five schools where works completed were ready for inauguration, informed district Collector Anudeep D.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was determined to provide quality education to every student on par with corporate schools.

He said that in the first phase, development of 9123 government schools across the State was taken up at a cost of Rs 7,289 crore. Facilities would be provided in all the government schools to the full extent in the coming days.

The government had already started teaching the children in English medium and digital classrooms along with libraries were being set up to enhance students learning capabilities. It was planned to provide sanitation kits to girl students and this would start within 10 days, the Minister informed.

Besides increasing admissions in government schools, improvement of educational standards can be achieved with Mana Ooru Mana Badi as students would be more interested in education in a good environment and can get good results, Ajay Kumar said.

Care was being taken to engage students in sports as well as cultural activities for their all round development, the Minister added.