ITDA PO inspects working women’s hostel in Khammam

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Khammam: A hostel for working women is coming up in Khammam to house women working in shopping malls, hotels and other private establishments.

The hostel being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.75 crores was nearing completion, Bhadrachalam Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer (PO), P Gowtham said on Monday, after inspecting the building.

Instructing the officials to complete the pending works and make arrangements for the hostel inauguration, the PO asked the officials to submit a report on maintenance expenses, the number of women who can be accommodated and the required facilities.

He also wanted details related to the dining hall set up and furniture in the rooms. Steps have to be taken to ensure tight security at the hostel for the safety of the women, Gowtham noted. He was accompanied by DTDO Priyanka and ATDO Tirumala Rao.

