ITDA to hold mega job mela in Utnoor of Adilabad on July 8

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:07 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

Adilabad: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor will hold a mega job mela for the convenience of tribal unemployed youngsters at Youth Training Centre (YTC) on the premise of Kumram Bheem complex in Utnoor mandal centre on July 8.

ITDA-Utnoor project officer K Varun Reddy said that 28 organisations including banks, e-commerce firms, fast food restaurant companies, pharmacies, delivery agencies, mobile payments service agencies, healthcare and manpower firms would participate in the event and fill up nearly 2,500 vacancies. He advised candidates aged between 18 and 35 years to utilise the opportunity.

The project officer further advised the candidates to reach the venue by 10 am, carrying bio-data, Xerox copies of their educational qualifications and community certificate. Delivery executives, packers, cashiers, helpers, promoters, security guards, pharmacists, telecallers, sales executives, product advisers, nurses, care takers are some of the positions to be filled during the placement drive.