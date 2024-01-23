Kothagudem: 113 youths get jobs in ITDA job mela

Jobs were provided in security services and home health services firms, while some were selected for training in mobile and CCTV cameras technician, mobile applications and beautician courses
Kothagudem: As many as 113 youths have been provided employment at a job mela organised by ITDA Bhadrachalam in the district on Tuesday.
ITDA APO (General) David Raj inaugurated the job mela and addressed the job aspirants. He appealed to the youth to make effective use of job melas and training programmes being conducted by the ITDA.
As many as 150 youths attended the job mela. Jobs were provided in security services and home health services firms, while some were selected for training in mobile and CCTV cameras technician, mobile applications and beautician courses.
Official Velpula Krishna, ITC-Pratham representative R Uppal and others were present.