“It’s not over until we win”: Shubman Gill posts emotional note after heartbreaking WC debacle

"Been almost 16 hours but still hurts like it did last night. Sometimes giving your everything isn't enough," he penned.

By ANI Published Date - 06:03 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Ahmedabad: India opener Shubman Gill on Monday penned a moving message and also made a bold assertion for the Indian team’s supporters across the world, expressing unwavering faith in the Men in Blue’s ability to succeed in any situation.

India won 10 consecutive games to reach the final on home soil but were defeated in the summit clash by Australia who delivered in all aspects of the game to register a six-wicket win over the hosts.

In the final showdown, Gill was the first one to lose his wicket after Australia captain Pat Cummins invited the Rohit Sharma-led Team India to bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

India opener took to social media platform X and he insisted that sometimes giving it your all is insufficient, stating that this is not the end. Gill amassed 354 runs in nine innings with the help of 4 half-centuries.

— Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) November 20, 2023

“Been almost 16 hours but still hurts like it did last night. Sometimes giving your everything isn’t enough. We fell short of our ultimate goal but every step in this journey has been a testament to our team’s spirit and dedication. To our incredible fans, your unwavering support in our highs and lows means the world to us. This isn’t the end, it’s not over until we win. Jai Hind,” Gill posted on X.

Despite being the marquee event favourites, India were thrashed by Australia, who won their record-extending sixth 50-overs World Cup with a six-wicket triumph.

The bulk of the supporters gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium, wanting to see the host nation end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy win.

But it was Australia who came through on the big day. After a fast-paced powerplay, the Australian bowling attack collaborated to bowl India out for 240. In the run chase of 241, Travis Head was the standout batter, striking an incredible century to give Australia their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.