It’s time to overcome procrastination!

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published: Updated On - 11:40 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Hyderabad: Several times we tend to postpone things when we get overwhelmed by giant to-do lists – especially when there doesn’t seem to be enough time to complete everything. Thus, to beat the stress and to avoid procrastinating further, follow these tips:

Organised studying

Unorganised study plans have unproductive results. For maximum efficiency, get started on simple, attainable goals which are less intimidating, rather than face a big or vague plan. Organise timetables and reminders, such as when to go to the library or when to read about a specific topic. These reminders can help you stay focused on the task.

Study Environment

Another tip to combat procrastination is to avoid distractions. You’re more likely to finish your goals if you limit the number of distractions surrounding you. Study in quiet places and to drown out any noise, you can listen to classical music or white noise. A change of environment can help you clear your mind and boost your motivation as well. Thus, work from different areas around the house. For some fresh air, try studying in ventilated rooms or balconies.

Study Groups

A good study group is the best approach to study for some students as it allows students to exchange ideas and work through issues that may be causing them to procrastinate. Keep in mind that group studies could also make procrastination worse for some students depending on the group mates or learning style. Thus, choose a suitable group for a focused and informative study.

Planned Breaks

Every hour or so, take a ten-minute study break. Dr Vasavi Samyukta Sunki, an Educational psychologist at Apollo hospital, says that it is important to take these breaks because they allow your brain to refresh and comprehend what you’ve just learned. Take a ten-minute walk around the block or engage in a small fun activity to let you recharge and return to the task with renewed energy.

Good Sleep

Good sleeping habits are necessary for overcoming procrastination. When you don’t get enough sleep, it affects your focus, motivation, and comprehension. Limit your screen time before bed, stick to a nighttime routine, and avoid sugar or caffeine after a specific time to develop good sleep habits.

Don’t dwell on Perfectionism

Students who are perfectionists often struggle with procrastination. When these students are unsure about their capacity to accomplish a task perfectly, they tend to put it off or avoid it entirely. To overcome this, concentrate on minor tasks. If things don’t work out the way you hoped, take it as a learning opportunity for how to improve next time. Always think of the big-picture about attaining your goals, write them down and keep looking at them whenever you feel demotivated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .