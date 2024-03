Karimnagar: ACB raids Jammikunta Tahsildar’s residence

ACB officials are conducting the search in Tahsildar’s residence in KLN Reddy colony, Hanamkonda.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 March 2024, 12:27 PM

Karimnagar: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths are conducting raids in the house of Jammikunta Tahsildar Rajini following a complaint over disproportionate assets.

Besides in her home, searches are also being conducted in the houses of her relatives.