Jadcherla MLA catches Revenue Inspector ‘manipulating’ land records

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 June 2024, 11:32 PM

Mahbubnagar: Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy on Sunday questioned a Revenue Inspector in Balanagar mandal for allegedly trying to manipulate government land records.

After learning that the Revenue Inspector was working on Sunday in the MRO office, the MLA rushed to the office and noticed that he was working behind closed doors.

When the MLA opened the doors, he caught the Revenue Inspector working with another person.

A video of the MLA arriving at the MRO office and questioning the Revenue Inspector about his work went viral on social media platforms. In the video, the MLA is seen questioning the Revenue Inspector about credentials of the person working along with him.

“You involved a third party person in writing the records. Who asked you to work behind closed doors on Sunday,” Anirudh Reddy asked the Revenue Inspector. When the officer explained that the Joint Collector had instructed him to work, the MLA immediately asked him to make a phone call to the Joint Collector.

When the Revenue Inspector tried to explain that they were uploading the applications, the MLA checked the documents and found out that they were panchnamas.

“Check the survey numbers and what is being written,” Anirudh Reddy told to his associates. What happened later and whether any action was initiated is yet to be known.