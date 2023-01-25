Vizag to host Global Investors’ Summit on March 3, 4

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:02 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Global Investors' Summit 2023 will be held at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds on March 3 and 4.

Visakhapatnam: The Global Investors’ Summit 2023 will be held at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds on March 3 and 4.

Addressing officials at the district-level coordination meeting to discuss preparations for the prestigious event, Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, Investments and Commerce, Information Technology, and Textiles Gudivada Amarnath said about 2,500 delegates from India and abroad would attend the two-day event and road shows would also be conducted to showcase the ease of doing businesses, and incentives offered by the state government, he stated. “We are making efforts to attract units in 13 categories which include agriculture, food processing, aerospace, defence, automobile electri vehicles, textiles, industrial logistics infrastructure, petroleum and petroleum chemicals, electronics, IT, Tourism, MSME and startups. The summit would also pave way to generate employment for the youth in the state,” he said.

Special Chief Secretary R. Karikala Valavan said two international events would be held in the city during March. An exhibition on five acres with 250 stalls which is open to the public would also be set up at the AU grounds and the city would be decked up for the major event, he added.