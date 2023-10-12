Jagan inaugurates YS Rajasekhar Reddy statue, attends mass housewarming ceremony in Samarlakota

Andhra Pradesh chief minsiter YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the YSR statue at Jagananna Housing Layout in Samarlakota, Andhra Pradesh and participated in the mass housewarming ceremony.

By ANI Updated On - 04:04 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Samarlakota: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minsiter YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the YSR statue at Jagananna Housing Layout in Samarlakota, Andhra Pradesh and participated in the mass housewarming ceremony.

Addressing a public meeting in Samarlakota Reddy said, “We have distributed houses to poor beneficiaries and while we are allocating the houses to beneficiaries opposition parties tried to oppose it. However, we achieved in giving houses to poor beneficiaries.”

Launching a scathing attack on Janasena party Chief Pawan Kalyan, Reddy said, “Foster son Pawan Kalyan resides at Hyderabad. He used to come to Andhra Pradesh once in a while. We have seen entrepreneurs coming and going to Andhra Pradesh but we didn’t see a person such as Pawan Kalyan who has sold his community to another party. Does he love his (kaapu) community? If he loves his community why did he sell his party to another political party,” he added.

Taking to X, the YSR Congress party on Twitter wrote, “Samarlakota YSR Jagananna Colony is one of the largest housing colonies undertaken by the government, with the completion of approximately 2,000 housing units. Houses warming celebrations will be conducted in 5 lakh houses across the state in different Jagananna colonies.” “If yajna is performed for good.. we hear from time immemorial that demons try to destroy that yajna. Now if we are giving houses to the poor.. Chandrababu went to the court as a monster and made conspiracies. But.. we have overcome all obstacles.”

The YSR Congress attacked the Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Chandrababu Naidu alleging that that the TDP leader is creating controversy against the party.