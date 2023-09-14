Jagan seeks Jaishankar’s intervention to probe Jahnavi’s death

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought the intervention of External Affairs minister S. Jaishankar to probe the death of Kandula Jahnavi who died in a road accident on January 23 this year.

Jahnavi who belongs to Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, was pursuing Master’s degree in Information Systems from the Seattle campus of Northeaster University.

In a letter addressed to Jaishankar on Thursday, Jagan while seeking an independent and thorough investigation into the circumstances into the unfortunate accident, said it was of utmost importance that the truth be uncovered and justice be served. The state government had, upon knowing the information, immediately contacted her family in India and also the Telugu association which was facilitating the arrangements and coordinated the efforts towards mortal remains transporation from the USA to India, he recalled, and added that it had arranged an ambulance service from the Hyderabad airport to the native place of the deceased in Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan also referred to a video of the police officer who is investigating the death of Jahnavi which was released by the Seattle police department `wherein it showed that an officer was ridiculing the death along with passing comments of limiting the value of the life of an innocent student’. “This type of inhumane behaviour of such officers against non-Americans should be condemned and strict action should be recommended against erring police officer to instil a sense of confidence and assurance among the Indians in America,” he stated.

While requesting Jaishankar to instruct the concerned to take up the issue with the Ambassador of the USA to India, the Chief Minister hoped that he would treat the matter with the urgency and gravity it deserved, and that justice would be swiftly and fairly administered to the family of Jahnavi.