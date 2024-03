YS Jagan is involved in YS Vivekananda Reddy’s Murder: YS Soubhagyamma | AP Assembly Elections 2024

Hyderabad: Soubhagyamma, wife of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, has urged the electorate against voting for YCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, citing anarchy and suspicions of Jagan’s involvement in her husband’s murder case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 05:13 PM

