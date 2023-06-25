Jagannath Ratha Yatra celebrated with pomp and joy in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: The Jagannath Ratha Yatra festival organized by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Attapur temple was celebrated with pomp and joy by hundreds of devotees and volunteers.

The beautifully decorated chariot carrying the idols of Jagannath, Baladeva, Subhadra and Sudarshan, was pulled by devotees for a distance of nearly 5 km in Attapur area. All along the Ratha Yatra, the devotees participated in singing, dancing and chanting the holy names of Lord Krishna in ecstasy.

At several locations, colony residents came out of their homes and joined the Yatra by pulling the Ratha. A large number of households also presented offerings.

The Ratha Yatra ended with Vedic cultural programs including Kirtans, Bhajans, Drama, 56 bhoga darshan and dinner mahaprasadam for all.

