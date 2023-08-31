Jagtial: Girl who went missing after sister’s death releases audio message

Deepthi was found dead in her residence in Bheemunidubba, while her sister Chandana was missing. Police recovered liquor bottles from their house

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 AM, Thu - 31 August 23

Deepthi was found dead in her residence in Bheemunidubba, while her sister Chandana was missing. Police recovered liquor bottles from their house

Jagtial: The death of Banka Deepthi (22), who died under suspicious circumstances at her home in Korutla on Monday night, is turning all the more mysterious after her sister, Chandana, who is missing, released a couple of audio messages.

Deepthi was found dead in her residence in Bheemunidubba, while her sister Chandana was missing. Police recovered liquor bottles from their house.

The audio message reportedly recorded and released by Chandana went viral in the town on Wednesday, in which she tells her brother Sai and their father that she had not killed Deepthi. Where was the need for her to kill Deepthi, she asks.

She says she and Deepthi had liquor on Monday night. She had bought the liquor with the help of one of her friends, she says adding that Deepthi wanted to invite her boyfriend but she refused. She later agreed after repeated requests by Deepthi.

She says Deepthi slept on the sofa after talking over the phone and it was after seeing her sleep that she had left home. She had also taken some money so that she could live alone away from home.

However, neither the police nor family members have confirmed the audio.

Deepthi and her younger sister Chandana had stayed home when their parents Srinivas Reddy and Madhavi went to Hyderabad to attend a housewarming ceremony on Monday.

When Srinivas Reddy called Deepthi on Tuesday morning, she did not attend his call. Meanwhile, Chandana’s mobile phone was switched off.

In the afternoon, Srinivas Reddy asked his friend to go to his home. When he went home, Deepthi was found dead on a sofa and Chandana was missing.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.