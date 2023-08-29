Telangana: Woman dies under suspicious circumstances in Jagtial

10:12 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Jagtial: While a 22-year-old software engineer was found dead under suspicious circumstances, her sister went missing. This incident took place in Bheemunidubba of Korutla town on Tuesday.

According to police, Banka Deepthi and her younger sister Chandana stayed in the home as their parents Srinivas Reddy and Madhavi on Monday went to Hyderabad to attend a housewarming ceremony. When Srinivas Reddy called Deepthi in the morning, she did not attend to his call and Chandana’s mobile phone was switched off.

In the afternoon, Srinivas Reddy asked his friend to go to his home. When he went home, Deepthi was found dead on a sofa. Meanwhile, Chandana went missing. Knowing about the incident, Metpalli DSP Ravinder Reddy and other cops visited the spot and enquired about the incident. Police began investigation by registering the case as suspicious death. Cops have also started searching for Chandana. The couple has two daughters and a son. A software engineer, Deepthi is working from home. Her brother is also working in a software company in Bangalore.