Jagtial woman wins gold medal in Asia varisty powerlifting competition

The 20-year-old Swapnika started weightlifting in 2016 when she was in Class 9.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Jagtial: Rangu Virinchi Swapnika won a gold medal in 84 kg category of the Asia University Cup Classic Powerlifting Championship held in University of Sharjah, UAE, from August 17 to 21.

Swapnika, who hails from Jagtial, had won eligibility to the competition with her performance in the national university level powerlifting competition held in Ranchi in July.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Swapnika expressed happiness for winning the gold medal in the Asia level championship and expressed confidence to win more medals in international events.

A B.Com final year student in the SRR Government Arts and Science, Karimnagar, she has won a number of medals in State and national events.

